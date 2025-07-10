Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Holdings Trimmed by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

