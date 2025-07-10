Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of FOX worth $105,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in FOX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,767,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $10,918,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.21 on Thursday. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

