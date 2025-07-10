Fritz Prinz Sells 864,708 Shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 864,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $6,070,250.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,175.28. The trade was a 91.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $242,400.62.

QuantumScape Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 4.42. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 754,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. TD Cowen raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.