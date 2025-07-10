Fritz Prinz Sells 864,708 Shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 864,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $6,070,250.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,175.28. The trade was a 91.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $242,400.62.
QuantumScape Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 4.42. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 754,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. TD Cowen raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.