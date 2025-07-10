Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

GANX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

