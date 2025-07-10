Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,572 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $282.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

