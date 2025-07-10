GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Stake Boosted by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in GSK by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in GSK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its stake in GSK by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 404,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

