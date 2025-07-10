Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.99 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 51.50 ($0.70). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 47,540 shares changing hands.

Hansard Global Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market cap of £70.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.99.

About Hansard Global

(Get Free Report)

With over 30 years’ of history in international financial services markets, the Hansard name has long prevailed as a steady & constant presence within the industry. Synonymous with the development of innovative products that are designed for affluent international investors, institutions and wealth-management groups, Hansard’s products are exclusively available through the distribution of independent financial advisers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.