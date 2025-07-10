Head to Head Comparison: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) versus Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Sands China”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $1.20 billion 1.18 -$162.97 million ($0.60) -12.17 Sands China $7.08 billion N/A $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

62.4% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.7% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Sands China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sands China 0 2 0 1 2.67

Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Sands China.

Volatility and Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -9.55% N/A -1.82% Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sands China beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co., Inc. is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

