Head-To-Head Contrast: Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) & Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) and Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Farmer Brothers and Dominos Pizza UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Brothers -4.20% -26.00% -6.06% Dominos Pizza UK N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmer Brothers and Dominos Pizza UK”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Brothers $341.09 million 0.09 -$3.88 million ($0.68) -2.12 Dominos Pizza UK $849.18 million 1.59 $115.27 million N/A N/A

Dominos Pizza UK has higher revenue and earnings than Farmer Brothers.

Volatility & Risk

Farmer Brothers has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominos Pizza UK has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmer Brothers and Dominos Pizza UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Brothers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dominos Pizza UK 1 0 0 0 1.00

Farmer Brothers currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Farmer Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farmer Brothers is more favorable than Dominos Pizza UK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Farmer Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Farmer Brothers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It also engage installation, repair, and refurbishment services for an array of coffee, tea, and juice equipment. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, and large institutional buyers and national account customers. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as website. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

About Dominos Pizza UK

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino’s Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

