Head-To-Head Review: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Amcor pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AptarGroup pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amcor has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and AptarGroup has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AptarGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 0 2 8 0 2.80 AptarGroup 0 1 4 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Amcor and AptarGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amcor currently has a consensus target price of $11.37, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. AptarGroup has a consensus target price of $178.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than AptarGroup.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 5.99% 26.49% 6.11% AptarGroup 10.41% 15.10% 8.37%

Volatility & Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AptarGroup has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amcor and AptarGroup”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $13.46 billion 1.05 $730.00 million $0.56 17.52 AptarGroup $3.58 billion 2.94 $374.54 million $5.48 29.12

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than AptarGroup. Amcor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AptarGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Amcor on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for various beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments. It also provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. In addition, the company offers dispensing pumps, closures, elastomeric components, and aerosol valves to the digital health solutions. It primarily sells its products and services in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

