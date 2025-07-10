Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 201.03 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 226 ($3.07). Helical shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($3.00), with a volume of 59,912 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 201.03. The company has a market cap of £274.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helical had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 65.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helical plc will post 8.3172892 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Fowlds bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £47,250 ($64,215.82). Also, insider Richard Cotton bought 13,765 shares of Helical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £25,189.95 ($34,234.78). 14.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

