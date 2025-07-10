Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $3,461,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 686,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,611,206. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVNA opened at $350.61 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. Carvana's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Carvana by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

