Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 69,840 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60.

On Monday, June 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $16,594,682.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $16,366,305.60.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.56, for a total value of $16,102,310.40.

On Monday, June 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $15,755,904.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.80, for a total value of $15,490,512.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $15,481,432.80.

On Monday, June 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40.

On Thursday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total value of $15,975,900.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

