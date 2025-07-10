International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.78 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 363.30 ($4.94). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 361.90 ($4.92), with a volume of 17,792,381 shares traded.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.30) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 250 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 385 ($5.23) to GBX 460 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.71) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 384 ($5.22).

The stock has a market cap of £21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 307.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

