International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 384 ($5.22).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 385 ($5.23) to GBX 460 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Barclays cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 250 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.30) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.71) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

IAG opened at GBX 357.13 ($4.85) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 307.78. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 158.95 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 368.06 ($5.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

