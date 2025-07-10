Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.60.

Several analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAR

Insider Transactions at Interparfums

Institutional Trading of Interparfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $376,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interparfums during the first quarter valued at $1,714,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Interparfums by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interparfums by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Interparfums by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interparfums by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $135.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.77. Interparfums has a 52 week low of $97.65 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interparfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Interparfums

(Get Free Report

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.