Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Holdings Lifted by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 253,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

