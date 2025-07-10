iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

NEAR stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

