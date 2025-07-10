iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,608,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,896,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

