Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 57,972 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,875,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,466,000.

NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

