JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $101.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TFI International from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TFI International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on TFI International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NYSE TFII opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 877.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,442 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 46.9% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

