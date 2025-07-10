JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $101,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1%

JPM stock opened at $282.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The company has a market cap of $786.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

