JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Decreased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% during the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $282.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average is $255.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.45.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

