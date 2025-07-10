KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.06. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 1,173 shares.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Up 7.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment offers process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX.

