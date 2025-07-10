KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.06. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 1,173 shares.
KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Up 7.3%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.
KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment offers process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KHD Humboldt Wedag International
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.