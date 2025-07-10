Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

