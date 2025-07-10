Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have commented on KYTX. HC Wainwright raised shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of KYTX opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.95.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.18. Equities research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,432,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 461,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 442,090 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 96,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

