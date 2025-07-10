Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.20 ($8.14) and traded as high as GBX 599.63 ($8.15). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 590 ($8.02), with a volume of 393,252 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 670 ($9.11) price objective for the company.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lancashire

Lancashire Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 586.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 599.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 33.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Philip Broadley acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £10,494 ($14,262.03). Also, insider Sally Williams purchased 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,991 ($6,783.09). 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.