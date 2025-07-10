Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.16 and traded as high as C$31.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$31.34, with a volume of 121,440 shares trading hands.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Veritas upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -249.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

