Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.
LXRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 16.7%
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 568.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
