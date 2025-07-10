Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

LXRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 16.7%

LXRX opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $386.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 568.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

