Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Lincoln Electric worth $104,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $220.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.36. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $222.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

