Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 909,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 57,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

