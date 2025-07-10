Masi Niccolo De Sells 276,163 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 276,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $4,183,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 504,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,887.05. This represents a 35.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Masi Niccolo De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Masi Niccolo De sold 58,453 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $893,161.84.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Masi Niccolo De sold 111,478 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $1,683,317.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $412,774.40.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,037,707.52.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $2,286,577.51.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.5%

RSI opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $589,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

