Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 291,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,855,017.20. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 111,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,999.70. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after buying an additional 1,098,108 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Matador Resources by 2,002.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,051,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,720,000 after buying an additional 1,001,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,715,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

