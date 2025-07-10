Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.82 and traded as high as $24.89. Matthews International shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 143,936 shares changing hands.

Matthews International Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $770.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $427.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.62 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 551.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

