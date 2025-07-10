Mayport LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mayport LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.88 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

