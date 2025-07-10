McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.8%

MKC opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

