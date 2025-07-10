MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of MDA Space from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$35.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDA Space

MDA Space Trading Up 1.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:MDA opened at C$39.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.35. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.02. MDA Space has a 12 month low of C$11.78 and a 12 month high of C$39.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

In other MDA Space news, Senior Officer Luigi Pozzebon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$256,160.00. Also, Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total transaction of C$507,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,768. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.