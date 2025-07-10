MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.78.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of MDA Space from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$35.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDA Space
MDA Space Trading Up 1.6%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MDA Space news, Senior Officer Luigi Pozzebon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$256,160.00. Also, Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total transaction of C$507,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,768. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About MDA Space
MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MDA Space
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.