MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,477.08 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,481.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price target (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

