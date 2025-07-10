Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) and CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of CLEAR Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of CLEAR Secure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Dividends

Meta Platforms pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CLEAR Secure pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Meta Platforms pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CLEAR Secure pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Platforms has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CLEAR Secure has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLEAR Secure has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Meta Platforms and CLEAR Secure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 0 5 37 2 2.93 CLEAR Secure 0 2 3 0 2.60

Meta Platforms presently has a consensus price target of $727.95, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. CLEAR Secure has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Given CLEAR Secure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CLEAR Secure is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Platforms and CLEAR Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 39.11% 38.69% 25.56% CLEAR Secure 21.96% 115.09% 21.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Platforms and CLEAR Secure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $164.50 billion 11.20 $62.36 billion $25.64 28.58 CLEAR Secure $770.49 million 4.92 $169.68 million $1.60 17.82

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than CLEAR Secure. CLEAR Secure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats CLEAR Secure on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.