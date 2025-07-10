MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,815,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,958,000 after buying an additional 894,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,233,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 447,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,533 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

