Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 9,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4%

Microsoft stock opened at $503.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.96. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $506.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $515.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.36.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

