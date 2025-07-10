Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.08.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is 144.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $85,909,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $908,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $819,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $8,504,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

