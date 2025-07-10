monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Position Boosted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $309.62 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 315.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.58 and a 200-day moving average of $270.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. monday.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.23.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

