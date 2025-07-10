Mony Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.69 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 224.80 ($3.06). Mony Group shares last traded at GBX 219.02 ($2.98), with a volume of 660,289 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

