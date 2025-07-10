Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.30 and traded as high as C$18.65. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.65, with a volume of 62,688 shares trading hands.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.30. The company has a market cap of C$692.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$113.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 50,200 shares of company stock worth $5,568,197 over the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

