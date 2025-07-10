Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $959.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

