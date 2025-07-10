Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 203,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.