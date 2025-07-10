Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,511 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

