Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after buying an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,680,000 after buying an additional 1,120,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7,367.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after buying an additional 1,114,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.4%

Nasdaq stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

