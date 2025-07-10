National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.06. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $43,563.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,205.72. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.